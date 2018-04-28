Police, school assess damage after students riot

Police and management at Chinyamula Secondary School say they are assessing damages causedt by students riot over food.

The students were sent home on Wednesday after they damaged school property and wanted to beat up the headmaster and his staff forcing them to flee for their lives.

Police spokesman for Mzimba, Peter Bota, said the incident happened after they rejected rice meal for lunch because, they said, it was not well cooked.

The kitchen then, according to Bota, prepared nsima which they took at 5pm. Afterwards, Bota said, the students demanded supper but said there was no electricity so this irked the students who went on rampage, destroying school property.

He said the damage was extensive.

Head teacher Action Ndhlovu could not say when the students would return on campus.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :