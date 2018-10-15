Mutharika cheers victims of Kasungu accident at KCH: First Lady to visit deceased families

October 15, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

PresidenPeter Mutharika on Monday cheered victims of a road accident that claimed lives of two people including a Democratic Progressive Party  (DPP) supporter and four others with serious injuries.

Mutharika meeting the DPP members saddened after the raod fatality

Mutharika visiting the survivors at hospital

The accident, which involved a Toyota pickup belonging to the party with registration number BP 8384 happened on Sunday in Chapuwala village near Kasese at  Bua along the Lilongwe-Kasungu M1 road.

Mutharika also expressed sincere condolences to the deceased families.

The President said he and the First Lady “have learnt with great shock and sadness about the loss of a life and those injured.”

The Malawi leader  has meanwhile instructed responsible government institutions to “quickly provide the necessary support to the affected families and those injured.”

Meanwhile, the First Lady is expected to visit the deceased families.

According to Mponela Police Station report, the driver of the vehicle, Samuel Rajab,  was avoiding a head on collision when he was overtaking another vehicle.

The vehicle overtuned several times and Charles Chawanda died on the spot while Graciano Tsumba, a technician at the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology died upon arrival at Kamuzu Central hospital.

