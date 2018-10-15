Joyce Banda to deliver keynote address at Sheroes Forum in Liberia

Former president of Malawi and Peoples Party (PP) leader Joyce Banda left the country on Monday 15th October 2018 for Liberia where she has been invited to be a special guest speaker at the International Sheroes Forum.

Banda has been invited by Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor who will host the conference and she is also Vice President of the Republic of Liberia.

According to information sourced from Sheroes Forum Website, the three day conference will be deliberated under the theme: “Advancing Women Participation in Leadership”.

It will run from 17th to 19th October 2018 and will be held at Monrovia City Mall in the Capital City of Liberia.

Other highly dignified profile imdividuals to attend the forum include President of Liberia himself George Manneh Weah, President of Ghana Nana Addo Daukwa Akufo, former president of Liberia Hellen Johnson Sirleaf, Vice President of Nigeria Yemi Obasanjo Sani among others.

During the conference, participants will also hold a conversation with four pioneers of political leadership as well as discussing kind of support that men can provide to women in or to be in leadership position in what they call ‘He for Sheroes’.

The entire Sheroes program was designed to ensure action and spark innovative ideas that will help in driving gender equality in a society.

