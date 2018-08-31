Mutharika conferred professorship for economic prudence: Malawi growth impresses China university UIBE

August 31, 2018

The University of International Business and Economics (UIBE) in China  has honored President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika with an honorary professorship for economic prudence.

President Prof Mutharika receiving thw Medal of Academic Excellence

Wang Jiagiong introducing Prof Mutharika

President Mutharika and First Lady posing with Malawian students at the university

The audience during the ceremony

Speaking when he conferred the Professorship, the university’s President; Wang Jiagiong said the  UIBE which is the second ranked university in China  in terms of specialisation in economics has decided to honour President Mutharika for undertaking historic economic reforms that have taken Malawi’s economy from a crisis to recovery  and growth without direct budgetary donor support.

‘‘We are impressed with your achievement in the area of economics Mr. President. That’s why the board decided to honor you although we know you are already and accomplished academic Professor’’, said Wang.

Since he became Malawi leader in 2014, the economy has been stabilised since the Cashgate scandal, with inflation tamed to below double digits and central bank reserves rebuilt.

Gross domestic product growth is  estimated at 4 per cent last year and is projected to increase  to raise most of the population out of poverty.

The ceremony honouring Prof. Mutharika took place at UIBE campus in Chaoyang Qu, Beijing Shi, China.

In his remarks , Mutharika said he received the professorship as “a symbol of goodwill” from the university and the wonderful people of China.

“The university is a place of wisdom because it is a community of ideas. As such, I have been searching for wisdom in the idea of giving a professorship to a man who is already a professor.

“What I found is an African proverb. There is a wise proverb from my culture which says: the giving hand is always stretched from the heart of the giver. It is from the heart of the giver that we receive a gift,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika said the professorship is an honour to the people of Malawi.

“It is a recognition of the people’s hard work, and for the love of our country,” he said. “Malawi is not a poor country. Malawi is a rich country whose people are poor. And this is our shared story.”

During the ceremony President Prof. Mutharika was also awarded a seal of academic excellence by the university.

The University of International Business and Economics is a Chinese national public research university specialized in economics, finance, management, law and foreign languages established in 1951 in Beijing, China.

