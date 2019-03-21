Mutharika consoles fallen Malawi army soldier’s families

President Peter Mutharika has consoled families of two Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers who died while working on abridge across Bua River in Kasungu on Monday.

Four soldiers and two civilians were swept away by running water at Bua Bridge, which borders Ntchisi and Kasungu districts, while four others sustained serious injuries when it collapsed on them.

MDF deployed the Marine Batallion troops from Senga Bay for a search mission after they noticed that the soldiers and civilians were swept away while working on the old steel bridge which sources say was built during the colonial rule.

One body was recovered on Monday while troops receovered one more body of their colleague on Tuesday.

MDF spokesperson Major Paul Chiphwanya confirmed that Lance Corporal Tinenenji Bakali was buried at Madisi in Dowa while Warrant Officer Class1 Lawrence Ulanga was laid to rest at his home Nkhata Village, Traditional Authority Tembera in Salima..

Chief Secretary in the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) Lloyd Muhara said in a statement seen by Nyasa Times that the President, who is also MDF Commander-In-Chief, is shocked with the death of the two soldiers and the missing of another soldier and civilians.

Some of the four injured soldiers are receiving treatment at Kasungu District Hospital while others were treated as outpatients on Sunday night.

According to Chiphwanya, soldiers were assessing the old bridge for delaunching when it collapsed. But witnesses say they were dismantling metals to be used for other purposes elsewhere.

Last November, MDF lost six soldiers and four reported missing in a United Nations (UN) peace keeping mission in Democratic Republic of Congo while 22 new recruits died in a Mzimba road accident in the same month.

