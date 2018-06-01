Mutharika defends foundation stones, touts Lirangwe–Chingale–Machinga Road to spur development

President Peter Mutharika has again hit back at critics who accuses him of rolling up his sleeves and taken to laying foundation stones , saying all infrastructure development projects his administration had launched will materialise.

“I know that there is a growing campaign out there that we’re just laying foundation stones for construction of roads without any progress,” he noted. “To the contrary, all the roads that we laid foundation stones for are in progress – not just one but all of them.”

“I only do what I promise,” Mutharika said on Thursday at Linjidzi Primary School ground in the area of Traditional Authority Lundu in Blantyre during the ground-breaking ceremony of the 62-kilometre road which is expected to be constructed in three phases with funding from Malawi Government.

He pointed out that the commencement of the construction of Lirangwe – Chingale – Machinga Road would enhance economic activities for people of Blantyre, Zomba, and Machinga districts upon its completion.

Lately, government has initiated a number of road projects which include the Mzuzu- Nkhata Bay, Jenda-Edingeni, Livingstonia-Njakwa, Mangochi- Liwonde and Thyolo-Thekelani-Muona-Makhanga.

Two weeks ago, President Peter Mutharika laid a foundation stone in Blantyre for the construction of a K11 billion dual carriage road from Clock Tower Roundabout to Chileka International Airport.

The President also launched the Blantyre By-pass Road, among the many projects his government has initiated.

But many people have queried the projects, asking President Mutharika to explain to Malawians where government will get the money for such projects in the face of non-performing economy, fearing that it would incur more domestic debts by providing promissory notes.

The Malawian leader described the project as a proof of the National Transport Master Plan as outlined in the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy (MGDS 3) which aims at developing the transport sector in the country in the next 20 years.

“My government has development of the people at heart and that is why I don’t want any part of the country to be left behind. I want development to spread everywhere so that people in rural areas have access to good roads, electricity as we all as fast internet.

“This project will not only help people from the three districts to easily connect, but also help them progress in their various economic activities because of the good road network,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika is on a purge of corruption, instilling discipline in the public service, and his administration has established various austerity programmes, including limiting luxury travels by public officials using taxpayers’ money.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is governing Malawi under panic to impress the electorate as the countdown to 2019 elections has started.

The first phase of the project, which is being implemented by Mota-Engil, started in April and will cover about 19 kilometres at a cost of K5.3 billion for a period of 18 months.

