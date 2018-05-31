Meja says relaunch of Lirangwe-Chingale-Machinga Road waste of time: Mutharika says project part of master plan

Economic think tank, Malawi Economic Justice Network (MEJN) says President Peter Mutharika’s relaunch of the construction of Zomba-Lirangwe-Chingale road is a waste of public money.

Mutharika on Thursday relaunched the road which former president Joyce Banda launched in 2014.

Mejn executive director Dalitso Kubalasa said the government should be careful with how to spend money in this harsh economic climate.

“These road shows might be politically correct but financially waste of public money,” he said.

Kubalasa said such local presidential trips are given huge budgetary allocations.

But government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi defended the relaunch of the construction of the road.

Dausi said the Joyce Banda government failed to construct the 62 kilowetre road.

“The relaunch shows that the DPP led government will now construct the road. It is ready to construct the road,” he said.

The road is a politically sensitive stretch because previous governments made empty promises.

Commentators argue that the President simply owns and brands infrastructure projects as “work of my hands,” completely ignoring the fact that it’s the countrt’s children who will shoulder the extra huge cost-burden caused by the inefficiency of their government in managing the project.

They say it should be about governance, not construction or laying foundation stones or making empty pledges at partisan political rallies done under the pretext of State functions.

