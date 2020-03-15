Mutharika heads special committee on coronavirus after ‘Cabinet dissolution’

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani has said President Peter Mutharika is heading the special committee on coronavirus after cabinet was dissolved.

Kalirani has moved in to assure the public that the special coronavirus committee is intact and working despite the dissolution of the cabinet on Friday.

KaliLani’s assurance comes amid concerns that the cabinet has been dissolved at a time the special committee on coronavirus was supposed to be working to prevent the disease from invading Malawi.

“The membership of the committee is not on individual, it is not on the individual cabinet ministers, it is for the whole ministry, the PSs, the directors down there so this committee is intact,” said Kalilani.

He said the government is working round the clock to ensure that the country is safe from the epidemic which is ravaging some countries, mostly European countries.

Malawians have taken up in various social media platforms to express worry over the government’s preparations for the disease.

