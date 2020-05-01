Mutharika joins Malawi workers in commemorating Labour Day

President Peter Mutharika on Friday joined workers in the country in commemorating Labour Day.

In a statement released by the presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani, Mutharika says he values the role of workers in both public and private sector for Malawi to achieve her development goals and improve lives of her people.

The statement says the president is extending his gratitude to all workers in Malawi for their hard work in uplifting the country and look after their families.

The President notes that this year, the Labour Day comes at an unprecedented time in history as the world struggles with the coronavirus pandemic which has affected economies as many companies are unable to function to their optimum capacity and are finding it difficult to keep all their workers in the job.

“I understand the situation which employers have found themselves in at this time of the pandemic and this is why my government has instituted a number of relief measures such as the Voluntary Tax Compliance Window and a directive to the Reserve Bank to implement a win-win arrangement with commercial banks and Micro-Finance Institutions to observe a three-month moratorium on interests on loans,” he says.

Mutharika says the measures are aimed at protecting businesses and help them to survive in this difficult time.

He applauded all companies and businesses which are working with the Government to protect their workers from coronavirus and to ensure that they maintain their jobs.

The statement further states that government will implement more measures to save jobs.

Malawi leader is urging all employers to continue to treat their workers with a human face as the nation faces the coronavirus crisis which has spared none of us and is a difficult period for everyone.

The President has therefore urged employers and employees to maintain the spirit of engagement and listening to one another as we all fight to combat coronavirus and return to normal lives.

Mutharika applauds those who are partnering with government to protect the rights of workers in Malawi.

