Mutharika meets Atupele: DPP, UDF renews political romance in second tryst
In a classic you-fooled-me-once-now-you-want-to-fool-me-again outplay, United Democratic Front (UDF) President, Atupele Muluzi, has met President Peter Mutharika at the New State House in Lilongwe where the two agreed to strategise on the 50+1 majority vote law ahead of the Constitutional Court sanctioned fresh elections due in five months time.
According g to a source privy to the discussions, the two parties agreed to do everything in their power, using their parliamentary numbers, to stop Parliament from ratifying and creating a framework for the implementation of the 50+1 law, following a judgement by the Constitutional Court judgement on 3rd February 2020.
“Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is so agitated and scared of the 50+1 majority requirement because the party knows its loss at the fresh election is as good as sealed if this law is ratified. The top brass in the party is aware that the party will not stand a chance against its two main rivals, MCP and UTM, which is why they are treating the current situation as a red level crisis. This is the reason why the first point of call is to stop the 50+1 law from happening, and it is for this reason why Mutharika invited Aupele to State House on Friday,” said the source.
UDF president’s meeting with Mutharika comes just days after sticking a pact with MCP president Lazarus Chakwera.
Insiders said Atupele has met Mutharika after the famous picture of him posing with Chakwera in Lilongwe where they announced a ‘working relationship’.
Already, Atupele, son of the former President Bakili Muluzi. has told his members of Parliament of the renewed political romance with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
He is said to have told the MPs that the 50+1 law is not in UDF’s best interest and that the only way forward is to vote it down.
Three UDF MPs who attended the meeting confirmed in separate interviews of the new deal for their leader.
A DPP insider also confirmed Atupele is working with them.
According to DPP sources, the two discussed and agreed that Atupele should support a motion by the MPs to ask Speaker of the National Assembly, Catherine Gotani Hara, to bring the issue to a vote in the plenary for its adoption or rejection, whereupon UDF and DPP MPs will torpedo the motion down like they did the last time it came to Parliament.
Meanwhile, the UDF MPs are also not happy with Atupele’s zigg-zagg attitude of jumping from one partner to another and also of negotiating coalitions and alliances without thorough consultations with his party.
Said the source: “The UDF MPs are planning to call for an emergency meeting with the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) where they want to demand comprehensive TORs of the new agreement which Atupele is planning to fashion with Mutharika this time around. The general feeling within the party is that the UDF should look for other partners and not DPP because the ruling party comprehensively fooled them prior to the May 2019 elections, including plotting Atupele’s downfall in his constituency.”
Since he came back from his academic sojourn in China, Atupele Muluzi seems to have been on a frantic search for political partners. Only a few weeks ago, the mainstream and social media were awash with pictures of Atupele shaking hands with MCP President, Lazarus Chakwera apparently after a ‘fruitful’ meeting. This meeting with Mutharika also comes on the heels of a rumour that UDF is negotiating an alliance with UTM, where Atupele will be running-mate to Saulos Chilima in the forthcoming fresh elections.
It is also not clear whether this sitting of Parliament will actually vote for the adoption of the 50+1 law which Mutharika and Atupele are banking on so that their MPs should defeat the implementation at a vote. According to Gotani Hara, this sitting is merely meant to create a framework for the implementation of the 50+1 'majority' law, not to make it law because it is already there in our laws as per the Constitutional Court judgement.
I have never seen such an educated but stupid young politician like Atupele………he was finished but he is now completely finished politically…..nobody will trust him any more!
Mwadzina lako Malawi uli pa malawi a moto!!!
I love Malawi. There’s no place like Malawi! Even Julius Malema and his orange suits would ‘turn green with respect’!
If it weren’t for the fact that Politics is a game of numbers Atupele and his Udf shouldn’t even be allowed to partner with any political party.
He was no where to be seen when both the opposition and the ruling party were battling it out for months in court. He did not show support for any side. Just waited for the right time to jump on the band wagon. Reaping where he did not sow. Opportunism and cowardice at its best.
Atupele pena umatikhumudwits, DPP used you as a result you lost your sit , ooooh so its true yu were given huge sums of money to sell votes to DPP !!!! ACB come on
HE WILL BE USED LIKE A TOILET PAPER AGAIN KKKKK MWANA NDI MBUZI UYU.
Malawi is in this situation because of this family, the Muluzi family. They are so short sighted people that they can not even see beyond their own nose. This 50 plus one system is for generations to come and not only for today. Please, please our MPs please this time do not shoot down this bill again. Each one of you should ask themselves ”will my children benefit from what I am doing?
The ACB Director General mentioned that the Muluzi case needs a political solution and not a legal one. Are we opting for the political solution because we want UDF to accept to team up with DPP? A Malawi objectivity tilibe. Self interests always stand before national interests
Atupele, resurrect your political career by siding with the people of Malawi. It is only a fool who can, in this our political situation, side with the devil even if you know it. Super Power has said it
Atupele Muluzi is a dog who is looking for bones to eat, but this time not possible Malawi walero ndi wina you will not get anything just get a job as a driver of Sienta