Mutharika, Muhara case fails to take off in court

A high-profile cost determination case involving former president Peter Mutharika and former secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Llyod Muhara has failed to take off as scheduled in the High Court in Lilongwe today.

In November last year, the High Court ordered the two to pay costs incurred in a case in which they were found guilty for ordering Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda and Justice of Appeal Edward Twea to proceed on leave pending retirement.

The High Court was Tuesday morning set to hear submissions from both sides on the costs to be paid by Mutharika and Muhara.

However, lawyers representing Mutharika and Muhara asked for more time, saying the other party served them late with necessary court document.

This forced Judge Charles Mkandawire to adjourn the matter to February 5.

Khumbo Soko, lawyer representing the organizations that dragged Mutharika and Muhara to court said they could not object to the application for extra time as all what they are seeking in the matter is justice.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!