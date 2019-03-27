Mutharika promises to construct 7 secondary schools in Dedza

March 27, 2019 Sellah Singini and George Mponda 8 Comments

President Peter Mutharika has promised to construct seven new Secondary schools in Dedza district.

Mutharika being welcomed by chiefs at Linthipe

The President made the promise on Tuesday during a whistle-stop tour at Dedza’s Msikawanjala market and Linthipe court where crowds of supporters had gathered.

“I am not a stranger here in Dedza because I did my secondary school education right here at Dedza Government Secondary School. Very soon we are rolling out a program to build 260 new secondary schools in Malawi and I would like to promise you that here in Dedza we will build seven schools,” he said.

Mutharika said currently out of all learners who finish their primary education, only 37percent proceed to secondary school, a situation which he said he aims to rectify by constructing more secondary schools so that 100 percent should attend secondary education.

He also bemoaned the tendency of opposition parties who he said are always against his policies although they do not offer plausible alternative solutions.

“The opposition has been  against the Malata subsidy program, fertilizer subsidy and the social cash transfer program therefore you should not allow these people to take over government on 21st May because they are against development,” he said.

He therefore asked people in Dedza to vote for him and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking earlier, Traditional Authority (TA) Kamenyagwaza hailed the DPP led government for transforming Dedza to a higher status.

“Despite the fact that we were under the leadership of some famous politicians here in Dedza for a long time, we remained a very underdeveloped district until the DPP government under Bingu constructed a stadium, depot and this beautiful market,” he said.

He therefore, asked the president to bail out 1,635 households in Dedza who have been affected by heavy rains accompanied by strong winds.

Joovido
Guest
Joovido

Its not only dedza Infact all districts wl benefit from this project funded by Americans so don’t politicise

12 minutes ago
Gona pa Muhanya
Guest
Gona pa Muhanya

Has George Chaponda started Journalism?

16 minutes ago
Gona pa Muhanya
Guest
Gona pa Muhanya

You always pass by Dedza on your way to & fro Blantyre all of sudden you to construct 7 Secondary Schools? Finish Mombera University, Njakwa Livingstonia road first before adding another on the many promises already made bwana.

16 minutes ago
Maunits
Guest
Maunits

Ufiti chichi. Very shameful this man is out of senses. 7 secondary schools in Dedza where is Mombera university. Kuzala miyala is his career mdala uyu

1 hour ago
Njolo mpilu
Guest
Njolo mpilu

My foot ,go away with your empty promises.
Box 48 is like nkhuti.
Its too laye for promisess than actions. Old cow

1 hour ago
jay jay
Guest
jay jay

APM is an idiot is he telling kids anali kuti nthawi yonseyi Ikow Chewas very they cant vote for that thief, tribalistic man we still rally behind for chakwera mia and Abiti Ntila

2 hours ago
Nyapapi
Guest
Nyapapi

Zabodza izi ,,, in 5 years akhala pa mpando amanga angati ku Dedzako ?

2 hours ago
Mwiri
Guest
Mwiri

Umangile kaye Bullets ndi Wanderers ma stadium kkkkk too much promises but nothing….

57 minutes ago

