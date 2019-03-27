Same-sex marriages issue ruffle some feathers at Malawi running mates’ final debate

The topic of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) ruffled feathers during the Tuesday presidential running mates final debate with participants differing on what their governments would do once elected into power about the minority group.
The debate was organised by private-owned Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) and tackled sticky issues that produced varying responses from the panellists who included Sidik Mia (Malawi Congress Party –MCP), Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo (United Democratic Front- UDF) and Dr Micheal Usi (UTM Party).
Ruling Democrtaic Progressive Party (DPP) running mate Everton Chimulirenji shunned again the third debate after ducking other contests in Lilonge and Blantyre in previous weeks because his party’s stand is not to participate in any elections live debate.
At Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu on Tuesday night, marverick debate moderator Joab Frank Chakhaza brought the emotive issue of same-sex marriages or homosexuality.
The issue of LGBTI remains quite sensitive in Malawi and is outlawed with a maximum of a 14 year jail term.
While UTM party’s Michael Usi was for a national “referendum,” UDF runningmate Mwenifumbo, and MCP’s Mia said they would not entertain the phenomenon if voted into power, saying they will let the law take its course.
“UTM is a people party. My voice will not be a panacea for Malawians. Malawians will have to discuss….yes, a referendum will do,” Usi said.
“If they say yes, then we will go that way. If not, then we won’t. So, for us, we will have a people referendum,” UTM running mate added.
On his part, Mwenifumbo described the issue of LGBTI as “un-Malawian.”
“Democracy is a culture. But the issue of LGBTI is not in our culture. It is a foreign phenomenon. We will not be dictated about by the West to support something that is not in our culture,” said Mwenifumbo.
And MCP’ Mia said his party would not allow people of the minority sexual orientation in the country.
“I do not subscribe to that at all. If they cross the floor they will be arrested,” said Mia.
Mia felt the LGBTI community is in minority, hence, a referendum would not be a fair arrangement , as it is a forgone conclusion that homosexuality will be rejected.
Earlier, host Chakhaza led the audience in wishing Mwenifumbo a happy birthday.
Ladies and gentlemen, lets not get into the habit of legislating the bedroom. What is important is adult consent, full stop. Otherwise if you want to be the moral police then also arrest those that commit adultery, have sex before marriage or even engage is masturbation.
Someone should tell Mia that this is not Saudi Arabia or the isis caliphate where gays are thrown to death from their rooftops.
If a man is confident in his own manhood, he worries not about the neighbor being gay.
Mwenefumbo and Mia have shown real maturity in this debate n how I wish if UDF could as well join MCP to run the affairs of this country for the betterment of all Malawians as from may 23. U have my vote
Usi was tactical. He knows Malawian will vote no the UTM will tell donors, it’s not us but the people. Don’t gory Malawi is a signatory to the universal human rights
UTM , a party of babies.
Faulting UTM stance on gay minority is an aberration. The laws which criminalise the same-sex marriage weren’t enacted by Malawians but an inherited set of laws from our colonial masters. We as a nation have nothing to show as being our contribution in this debate yet the West have sloughed off all antigay laws. We are still inebriated with the Sunday schooling. Malawi must decide through the fairest yardstick…… Referendum. None will dispute where the Malawi mind is once the results. There won’t be any rigging in this exercise. All parties I pray adopt the referendum as a position to… Read more »
for once UTM has shown chibwana and lack of direction for Malawi. Usi, mwachepa. I never wished MCP well but for last night debate I think MCP is ready to govern the country. All the best MCP
FACT..UTM INABESA MA VOTE POTENGA USI AS RUNNING MATE…NANEMY VOTE TO MCP..USI ZER PA 100
i was expecting mr usi to talk tough on that issue but mmm dissapointed with him,and i made i turn around,dirty money is all what he need.being a church atsogo mmmm.i like mr mia straight talk,
Well done Mia & Mwenefumbo for hitting the nail on the head not this Manganya
choncho tivotere UTM sazabweretsa mathanyula, komatu amapanga defend za homosexula ndi wa SDA shame on manganya MIA and Chakwera are GOD pple thy cant accept that nonsense and they deserve to be leaders
Shallow mind…
UTM….BE SERIOUS…WE KNOW YOU ARE DESPERATE FOR VOTES……BUT ON SOME ISSUES YOU NEED TO STAND YOUR FEET