Malawian hit headlines in Ireland for taking Marijuana to police to complain ‘not of good quality’

March 27, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 7 Comments

A Malawian former student nurse  Arthur Liwembe, 33, has been hitting headlines in Ireland press  after he took a bag of the Marijuana drug to a Police [garda] station of his own accord to complain that it was “not of good quality”.

Crap weed: Malawian took Cannabis to Irish police station to complain that it was “not of good quality”

Liwembe, with an address at an asylum-seekers’ reception centre,  was immediately arrested.

When the matter was taken to court, the Malawian pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of cannabis and other charges.

According to the Irish Independent, Judge John Hughes said Liwembe’s behaviour was “illogical to say the least” and was indicative of a cannabis-induced psychosis.

He adjourned the case for a probation report.

Police told the court that Liwembe went to Kilmainham Garda Station last July 10 and produced a bag of cannabis valued at €10 from his pocket.

He was searched and a box-cutter knife was found on him. The blade was for use in his work as a handyman, said defence solicitor Anne Fitzgibbon.

Liwembe, according to the reports, came  h from Malawi in 2012 as a student nurse but his visa ran out and he applied for residency on the basis of having an Irish-born child.

Liwembe had been using cannabis, which could lead to “transient psychotic symptoms”, the lawyer added.

He was now off the drug.

Judge Hughes remanded him on continuing bail.

MCHACHA
Guest
MCHACHA

His address is at asylum seeker's center? I didn't know poverty could qualify someone as an asylum seeker. Nane ndipeze visa umphawi waonjeza

2 hours ago
John O'Brien
Guest
John O'Brien

Throw these monkeys out of Ireland

2 hours ago
Mundimva
Guest
Mundimva

Yes Ireland is for PIGs only

1 hour ago
joker
Guest
joker

shut the f**k up john o brien… you egg head looking mf… racist incest mf…

1 hour ago
MCHACHA
Guest
MCHACHA

I am sure you are related to the guy who shot innocent people in the mosque with your hatred

54 minutes ago
Dengu
Guest
Dengu

Was this really approved for publication?

54 minutes ago
ZINGALUME
Guest
ZINGALUME

Ras Chikomeni wakumeneko chinamubanda kwambiri

2 hours ago

