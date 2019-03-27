Malawian hit headlines in Ireland for taking Marijuana to police to complain ‘not of good quality’

A Malawian former student nurse Arthur Liwembe, 33, has been hitting headlines in Ireland press after he took a bag of the Marijuana drug to a Police [garda] station of his own accord to complain that it was “not of good quality”.

Liwembe, with an address at an asylum-seekers’ reception centre, was immediately arrested.

When the matter was taken to court, the Malawian pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of cannabis and other charges.

According to the Irish Independent, Judge John Hughes said Liwembe’s behaviour was “illogical to say the least” and was indicative of a cannabis-induced psychosis.

He adjourned the case for a probation report.

Police told the court that Liwembe went to Kilmainham Garda Station last July 10 and produced a bag of cannabis valued at €10 from his pocket.

He was searched and a box-cutter knife was found on him. The blade was for use in his work as a handyman, said defence solicitor Anne Fitzgibbon.

Liwembe, according to the reports, came h from Malawi in 2012 as a student nurse but his visa ran out and he applied for residency on the basis of having an Irish-born child.

Liwembe had been using cannabis, which could lead to “transient psychotic symptoms”, the lawyer added.

He was now off the drug.

Judge Hughes remanded him on continuing bail.

