President Mutharika urges Malawians to vote wisely in May: ‘I don’t care about politics, am development leader’

March 27, 2019 Fostina Mkandawire-Mana 22 Comments

President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday described the May 21 Tripartite Elections as “watershed” which will determine the country’s future whether Malawians will choose development or politics.

Mutharika: Malawians have a choice to stick with me as a development leader or choose politics

Thousands of people welcomed Mutharika in Lilongwe on return from the Southern Region

He, therefore,  said if Malawians want the country’s developmental projects to continue he is the right candidate to continue as Head of State for the next five years until he completes his mandatory term in 2024.

Mutharika was speaking in Lilongwe during a whistle-stop near Old town Mosque where thousands of people gathered to welcome him from Southern Region where he went to visit and sympathise with flood victims.

He said Malawians will either vote for the country to move forward or for the country to retrogress.

“I am not a politician, I do not even care about politics; my agenda is to develop the nation and for continuity of developmental projects by my government,” he said.

He said since 2014 his manifesto promised to bring development to the country and he has lived up to his promises because he has managed to construct roads across the country, people are now living in decent houses under the cement and Malata subsidy program.

He said when he was elected as president in 2014 projects that stalled after president Bingu Wa Mutharika died were completed by his government.

“Projects like the construction of Malawi University of Sciences and Technology (MUST) were abandoned, but when I got into government, I managed to complete the projects,” he said.

Mutharika said opposition leaders always criticize whatever his Government does,  even developmental projects that are beneficial to Malawians.

“They say whatever development I have started once they get into government they will discontinue them; are these the type of leaders you want for this country?” he said.

Mutharika therefore advised Malawians to vote for him on May 21 noting that they should vote in large numbers.

On his return from the southern region president Mutharika made the whistle stops in several spots beginning with Ntcheu District hospital where he cheered patients who were injured in the Kampepuza road accident and from there he proceeded to Dedza District where he addressed the audience before he stopped at Linthipe 2 and  finally left for lilongwe.

President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza
Guest
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza

Airsotles definition politic from polis, the affair of the city. If he does not do politics then he does not do development from Aristoterian perspective.

27 minutes ago
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza
Guest
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza

I will vote wisely and choose UTM or MCP

30 minutes ago
Patrick Mbewe
Guest
Patrick Mbewe

Mwamvatu apumbwa inu, even mwini wake maliseche akuti vote wisely

35 minutes ago
Truth Pains
Guest
Truth Pains

Nyasa times why not posting my comment?
Have u joined politics as well?
Ine dabwi!!!!

41 minutes ago
Poverty die die
Guest
Poverty die die

Ozavotera peter ndi wamisala basi. Akamati people are staying in decent houses akutanthauza chiyani? Example ndi nyumba zomwe munaziona ku maliro aku ntchewu zija. Ndiye dziko lonse. Zilii choncho. Nyumba ngati toilet

42 minutes ago
ndandutsamo
Guest
ndandutsamo

Can he mention a single road he has constructed?
or you mean road maintenance and upgrading? Misewu imeneyi inalipo kale. Nanaga poti after five years ikhala itawonongekaso, so the next government idzaneneso yamanga misewu yet akukonza miseu yomweyi. Bwana president road maintainances or upgrading are on going projects chifukwa miseu imatha ikamagwiritsidwa ntchito komaso due to elements of weather. Malawi is catogorised as least developed…that includes misewu yomwe ilipo kale. What we need to do is create new road networks.

58 minutes ago
chejumo
Guest
chejumo

Mdala yambani kupakira ulendo wa ku Chicago. Nyengo yamala

2 hours ago
Amgwagwa
Guest
Amgwagwa

I and my family we will vote wisely and that choice is UTM!

2 hours ago
Sato
Guest
Sato

This is a case of the left hand not knowing what the right hand is doing.

2 hours ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

What is politics APM? You think all Malawians are dull? Fool those who support DPP

3 hours ago

