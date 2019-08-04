Mutharika promotes Col Saenda to rank of Brigadier in Malawi army

August 4, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 9 Comments

President Peter Mutharika in his capacity as Commander-in-chief of Malawi Defence Force (MDF)  has promoted  Colonel  Blaise George Saenda to the rank of Brigadier in the army.

Col Saenda: Promoted to rank of Brigadier

The promotion has been confirmed according to  letter government Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara wrote Saenda dated July 30 2019.

The letter says the promotion is with effect from July 29 2019.

The promotion also goes with salary increase, according to the letter.

Saenda is one of the military officers strategically positioned to lead the army in future.

Recently, Mutharika also appointed the Tri-Service Commanders of MDF in line with Section 4 of the Defence Force Act (2018).

Mutharika appointed  Major General Alick Bentry Mhone as Army Commander ( Landed Forces) while the deputy army commander ( Landed Forces)  is Brigadier General Davis Sesatino Mtachi.

The President also  appointed Major General Andrew Lapken Namathanga as Airforce Commander while  Deputy Airforce Commander is Brigadier General Ian MacLeod Chirwa.

Brigadier General Francis Blessings Kakhuta Banda  was appointed Maritime Force Commander with Colonel Richard Tobias Chagonapanja as  Deputy Maritime Force Commander.

The  Commander of the Malawi Defence Force remains General Vincent Nundwe with Lieutenant General Clement Namangale as Deputy Commander of the Malawi Defence Force.

Nundwe replaced General Griffin Spoon Phiri who has now been appointed national security adviser.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

9
Leave a Reply

avatar
9 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
TariqGRMMateyu salijeniNalusoLUSO Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Tariq
Guest
Tariq

The destruction of Malawi army has began in ernest. Soon it will be just as useless as the Malawi police. DPP will destroy every institution in Malawi. If the courts capitulate in this election case, the next 5 years will be about destroying the courts too. And then Malawi will be worse than the corpse it already is. It will be a decaying corpse… A haven of death, sickness and poverty; and then mutharika will feel accomplished having become a president of the dead and dying. That’s the only ambition thugs like mutharika have: to be presidents of the malnourished,… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
GRM
Guest
GRM

Someone to educate me on the ranks in the army. Is Brigadier a middle or high ranking officer? If he is a mereminder middle officer why his promotion matters? We should not exaggerate things

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Mateyu salijeni
Guest
Mateyu salijeni

DEAR OUR BELOVED MDF PLEASE PLEASE ! PLEASE ! DON’T BE FOOLED OR OTHERWISE BY THESE APPOINTMENTS — MAINTAIN YOUR PROFESSIONALISM —-SERVING THE MALAWIAN PEOPLE —

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Naluso
Guest
Naluso

These promotions and changes that are being made in the Army during this turbulent period in Malawi are suspicious. It would not be wrong for people to suspect that they are political maneuvering by Mutharika and his inner circle to cling to power. It is abuse of power and for evil intent, it also clear that Spoon is also still in control of the army in disguise as security advisor to state house. I really think that the media and HRDC should take on this, this should not go on unchecked.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
LUSO
Guest
LUSO

Every move counts in chess game. This one too.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
LUSO
Guest
LUSO

Every move counts – chess.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Chisale
Guest
Chisale

Zalowa Chibwana kwambiri. These promotions should also be looking at intelligence. At least it should start with a good MSCE certificate.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Anzeru Al kuMmawa
Guest
Anzeru Al kuMmawa

Congrats brigade commander Blaise. As a son to a late Colonel, you have shown how military blood can be passed from one generation to the other.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Sweep and clean Malawi
Guest
Sweep and clean Malawi

Keep on promoting them sir but the situation will still remain the same. Malawi has vowed to see the truth of elections and see Ansa out.
Congrats Mr Saenda u have been promoted to serve the people of Malawi not few individuals.
Say no for no and say yes for yes.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago