Mutharika promotes Col Saenda to rank of Brigadier in Malawi army
President Peter Mutharika in his capacity as Commander-in-chief of Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has promoted Colonel Blaise George Saenda to the rank of Brigadier in the army.
The promotion has been confirmed according to letter government Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara wrote Saenda dated July 30 2019.
The letter says the promotion is with effect from July 29 2019.
The promotion also goes with salary increase, according to the letter.
Saenda is one of the military officers strategically positioned to lead the army in future.
Recently, Mutharika also appointed the Tri-Service Commanders of MDF in line with Section 4 of the Defence Force Act (2018).
Mutharika appointed Major General Alick Bentry Mhone as Army Commander ( Landed Forces) while the deputy army commander ( Landed Forces) is Brigadier General Davis Sesatino Mtachi.
The President also appointed Major General Andrew Lapken Namathanga as Airforce Commander while Deputy Airforce Commander is Brigadier General Ian MacLeod Chirwa.
Brigadier General Francis Blessings Kakhuta Banda was appointed Maritime Force Commander with Colonel Richard Tobias Chagonapanja as Deputy Maritime Force Commander.
The Commander of the Malawi Defence Force remains General Vincent Nundwe with Lieutenant General Clement Namangale as Deputy Commander of the Malawi Defence Force.
Nundwe replaced General Griffin Spoon Phiri who has now been appointed national security adviser.
The destruction of Malawi army has began in ernest. Soon it will be just as useless as the Malawi police. DPP will destroy every institution in Malawi. If the courts capitulate in this election case, the next 5 years will be about destroying the courts too. And then Malawi will be worse than the corpse it already is. It will be a decaying corpse… A haven of death, sickness and poverty; and then mutharika will feel accomplished having become a president of the dead and dying. That’s the only ambition thugs like mutharika have: to be presidents of the malnourished,… Read more »
Someone to educate me on the ranks in the army. Is Brigadier a middle or high ranking officer? If he is a mereminder middle officer why his promotion matters? We should not exaggerate things
DEAR OUR BELOVED MDF PLEASE PLEASE ! PLEASE ! DON’T BE FOOLED OR OTHERWISE BY THESE APPOINTMENTS — MAINTAIN YOUR PROFESSIONALISM —-SERVING THE MALAWIAN PEOPLE —
These promotions and changes that are being made in the Army during this turbulent period in Malawi are suspicious. It would not be wrong for people to suspect that they are political maneuvering by Mutharika and his inner circle to cling to power. It is abuse of power and for evil intent, it also clear that Spoon is also still in control of the army in disguise as security advisor to state house. I really think that the media and HRDC should take on this, this should not go on unchecked.
Every move counts in chess game. This one too.
Every move counts – chess.
Zalowa Chibwana kwambiri. These promotions should also be looking at intelligence. At least it should start with a good MSCE certificate.
Congrats brigade commander Blaise. As a son to a late Colonel, you have shown how military blood can be passed from one generation to the other.
Keep on promoting them sir but the situation will still remain the same. Malawi has vowed to see the truth of elections and see Ansa out.
Congrats Mr Saenda u have been promoted to serve the people of Malawi not few individuals.
Say no for no and say yes for yes.