Mutharika promotes Col Saenda to rank of Brigadier in Malawi army

President Peter Mutharika in his capacity as Commander-in-chief of Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has promoted Colonel Blaise George Saenda to the rank of Brigadier in the army.

The promotion has been confirmed according to letter government Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara wrote Saenda dated July 30 2019.

The letter says the promotion is with effect from July 29 2019.

The promotion also goes with salary increase, according to the letter.

Saenda is one of the military officers strategically positioned to lead the army in future.

Recently, Mutharika also appointed the Tri-Service Commanders of MDF in line with Section 4 of the Defence Force Act (2018).

Mutharika appointed Major General Alick Bentry Mhone as Army Commander ( Landed Forces) while the deputy army commander ( Landed Forces) is Brigadier General Davis Sesatino Mtachi.

The President also appointed Major General Andrew Lapken Namathanga as Airforce Commander while Deputy Airforce Commander is Brigadier General Ian MacLeod Chirwa.

Brigadier General Francis Blessings Kakhuta Banda was appointed Maritime Force Commander with Colonel Richard Tobias Chagonapanja as Deputy Maritime Force Commander.

The Commander of the Malawi Defence Force remains General Vincent Nundwe with Lieutenant General Clement Namangale as Deputy Commander of the Malawi Defence Force.

Nundwe replaced General Griffin Spoon Phiri who has now been appointed national security adviser.

