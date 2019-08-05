Rise in non-communicable diseases worries authorities

Assistant director of clinical services responsible for Non- Communicable Diseases (NCD) in the Ministry of Health and Population Hastings Chiumia says NCDs will soon surpass communicable diseases if people do not follow preventive measures.

Chiumia made the remarks Friday during orientation of district executive ommittee members in Chiradzulu on World Diabetes Foundation Project which the ministry, in collaboration with Partners in Health, will implement in the district.

He attributed the increase to smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and not lack of physical exercises among other contributing factors.

“Most partners are interested in communicable diseases like malaria, tuberculosis and HIV and Aids, leaving out diabetes, hypertension and asthma,” Chiumia said.

Chiumia said people should stop associating the NCDs with rich people saying anybody can suffer from the diseases.

He said the project is aimed at sensitizing people how to prevent NCDs and will run in 13 districts of the southern region.

Chiradzulu has been allocated K2.9 million and the project will be implemented at the district and Nguludi (St. Joseph) hospitals.

