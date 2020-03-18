Mutharika refusal to assent electoral bills is lawful , says Dean of law
President Peter Mutharika decision to refuse to ratify four election-related bills to pave the way to fresh presidential polls after his re-election last May was annulled over irregularities is lawful, according to Sunduzwayo Madise, Dean of the Faculty of Law at Chancellor College—a constituent college of the University of Malawi.
Madise, who is also commissioner of the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC), states that the law gives the President the power to either assent or withhold his assent.
He said if the President withholds his assent, he must give reasons and forward them to the Speaker.
“Parliament can then debate the Bills again, if it desires, but can only do so after 21 days.
“If Parliament does not pass the Bills, then that’s it, the Bills are dead [for now]
If Parliament passes the Bills after debating [again], then once they are presented to the President, he has no option but to assent to them,” Madise explained.
The law scholar said one cannot challenge the President’s withholding of assent if it has been done in compliance with the Constitution.
“Such withholding of assent may have political overtures, but it is lawful,” said Madise citing Section 73 of the Constitution.
The Constitutional Court last month ordered officials to hold fresh presidential elections within 150 days, but the bills for doing so require Mutharika’s assent.
Presidential spokesman Mgeme Kalilani who was dispatched to announce the president’s decision at a news conference, said Mutharika’s opinion is that most of the provisions being proposed are” in sharp contradiction with Malawi’s constitutional order.”
“Any law or amendment to the law that is inconsistent with the constitution shall be invalid,” he added.
The proposed amendments requested a more than 50 percent majority to secure a second term — a major sticking point for Mutharika, who was declared winner with just 35.8 percent of the vote.
Mutharika has filed an appeal against the court’s annulment of the results and refused to fire members of Malawi Electoral Commission, as recommended by parliament.
Malawi’s Supreme Court is expected to rule on Mutharika’s appeal in April.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
The President is acting within the applicable law on the Constitution of Malawi . Nothing wrong at all. What is needed is now for parliament to reconvene after the 21 days as stipulated by the Constitution and take necessary action according to Law. No shortcuts.
Nde enawa akuti mfwemfwe akutanthauza chani
Izi zikufunika anthu a buku kuti azimvetse koma mbuli zizingobwebweta ngati a galu achiwewe – that’s why you see eni malamulo akukana kusainila mabilo olengawa opanda phindu!!!!!! kkkkkk!!!!
APM decision is within law indeed. This is the only thing Madise has said that is sensible.
Time to use stones. Or just drink chombe tea.
So thats it…let the needful be done then..
These bills are dead because they will be defeated in parliament. DPP/UDF alliance will make sure that they don’t pass. Mutharika is laughing at those who thought the constitutional court had dealt him a blow.
The constitutional Court delivered its interpretation of the Word Majority in the constitution. According to the lower court (Constitutional Court), Majority means 50 Plus 1. This is in contrary to the higher Court interpretation of the word Majority in 1999 in Chakuamba/ Kamulepo Kalua cause. The ruling of the Supreme Court is paramount and it takes authority. All courts including the Constitutional court have to abide by that ruling. It is very troubling that a judge should start doing interviews when he is meant to respect the separation of powers. We do not know what will be the ruling of… Read more »