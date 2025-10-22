Mutharika Slams Corruption and Favouritism in Mega Farms: A Flagship Vision Gone Rotten

President Peter Mutharika has dropped a bombshell on one of the Chakwera administration’s flagship programmes, declaring that the mega farms initiative has been deeply compromised by corruption, cronyism, and gross mismanagement.

Speaking at Sanjika Palace during the swearing-in ceremony of Second Vice-President Enoch Chihana and new ministers Roza Fatch Mbilizi (Agriculture) and George Partridge (Industry), Mutharika said the mega farms concept was sound in theory but sabotaged in practice.

“It is a good concept, but there was too much favouritism and too much corruption in the programme. We need to fix this,” he said bluntly, warning that the project, once hailed as the future of Malawi’s food security, has instead turned into a financial sinkhole.

The President’s remarks come amid revelations from the Malawi Agriculture and Industrial Investment Corporation (MAIIC) that the mega farms initiative is drowning in K33 billion in unpaid debts owed to suppliers. Despite receiving K22.2 billion in funding since its inception in the 2023/24 season, the output has been alarmingly low — just 5,470 metric tonnes of maize delivered against a projected 88,000 metric tonnes.

The numbers tell a grim story: billions poured in, but less than seven percent of the expected harvest achieved.

For Mutharika, that shortfall speaks volumes — a sign that the programme has been looted, mismanaged, and politicised beyond repair.

Inside sources at MAIIC have long whispered about selective allocation of land, sweetheart contracts, and politically connected individuals benefitting at the expense of genuine farmers. Mutharika’s public rebuke now confirms what many in the agricultural sector have been saying quietly: the mega farms dream was hijacked by a few elites who saw opportunity in chaos.

Agricultural experts argue that while the idea of large-scale mechanised farming could transform Malawi’s economy, its execution under the previous administration was riddled with opaque procurement deals, inflated costs, and poor oversight.

New Agriculture Minister Roza Fatch Mbilizi has promised to clean up the mess and “revamp” the programme. She admitted that input distribution and planning over the past five years have been dismal, pledging reforms that will restore transparency and efficiency.

“We will change how inputs are distributed. Things have not been done well, and that will change,” she said.

Economists say Mutharika’s stance signals a shift toward agricultural accountability and value-for-money reforms, as the government eyes food security as a cornerstone of its economic agenda.

The scandal around mega farms is not just about stolen money — it’s about stolen opportunity. Malawi’s path to food security and agricultural industrialisation has been derailed by greed. Mutharika’s critique cuts deep into a system where ambitious programmes collapse under the weight of corruption and political patronage.

If the new administration is serious about reform, experts say, it must not only fix the numbers — it must purge the rot.

In the same speech, Mutharika also announced a clampdown on raw mineral exports, directing that no minerals should leave the country unprocessed, signaling a broader economic nationalism under his leadership.

But it is his attack on the mega farms that will echo loudest. It is rare for a sitting president to so openly denounce the corruption of a predecessor’s flagship project.

Mutharika has thrown down the gauntlet: the mega farms must either be reformed — or remembered as one of Malawi’s most expensive failures.

“We need to fix this,” he repeated — a statement that now hangs over Malawi’s agricultural future like a moral test.

If Malawi cannot fix its mega farms, it cannot fix its food security. And if it cannot fix its food security, it cannot fix its economy.

The time for excuses is over.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :