Mutharika snubs peace prayers on elections, goes for vote hunt up north: Chimulirenji delegated

President Peter Mutharika will Saturday not attend national prayers organised by quasi-religious body Public Affairs Committee (PAC), where he was invited and confirmed he would attend, but will instead be on a campaign trail in the northern region.

Presidential spokesperson, Mgeme Kalirani, confirmed that the Head of State would not attend.

“He will be in north for other engagements,” said Kalilani.

Mutharika was supposed to be ‘guest of honour’ at the event where a peace declaration christened ‘Lilongwe Declaration’ is expected to be signed by all presidential candidates ahead of the tripartite polls in about three weeks.

PAC executive director, Robert Phiri, said they had received communication that Mutharika would not attend the prayers and that instead he had delegated his running mate Everton Chimulirenji, who is also Minister of Civic Education.

“These being prayers, we will welcome him. But we would have loved if the President himself had come,” said Phiri.

Phiri, however, said Chimulirenji would not sign the peace accord on behalf of Mutharika.

“The PAC board resolved that individual candidates themselves would sign. We cannot change that resolution now. Yes, we welcome Honourable Chimulirenji but he will not sign the declaration,” said Phiri.

The Saturday event was key platform for Mutharika and his vice Saulos Chilima to meet after months since they parted ways.

According to the presidential program issued by secretary to government, Lloyd Muhara, Mutharika will conduct whistle stop tours on the M1 Road beiginning from Chulu turn-off in Kasungu and ending at Katoto Round About in Mzuzu.

