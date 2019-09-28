Mutharika tells opposition to wait for 2024 polls: ‘Fact is MCP, UTM lost 2019 elections’

President Peter Mutharika has defended his position to report the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera to the UN over the current political instability, saying the opposition should just wait for the 2024 elections to try their luck again.

Mutharika said this on Saturday afternoon on arrival from the UN general assembly in the United States of America.

He defended his decision to take domestic politics to the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA74) in New York, stating that the May 21 Tripartite Elections were credible and accused MCP of perpetrating post-election violence.

He said the UN general assembly address is like a state of the nation address where world leaders take stock of social, economic and political situations in their respective countries as well as the world at large.

Mutharika therefore said there was nothing wrong to tell the UN general assembly the political situation in the country after the elections.

“The procedure is that you talk about the UN but you also talk about developments in your own country. I talked about economic activities, I talked about community colleges and development in general and I talked about the political situation in the country.

“The UN is a political body where we talk global politics. Therefore when you make a statement you [present] the state of thenation to the world to present the political situation in the country and I am talking about the reality,” said Mutharika.

Continued Mutharika: “The reality is thet they [MCP, UTM] lost the elections. I was not talking bout the case in [Constitution] court I was talking about the election which they lost and they better accept.

“I wanted to tell them that the elections were free, fair, credible and transparent. Only the losers are crying foul. If they have real issues for Malawians, they should wait for the 2024 elections.”

Mutharika arrived to face the very same problems he left behind a week ago; political whirlwind following the highly disputed elections, a wave of protests which include the anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations as well as discontent over the way the police handle notorious ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets who are back hacking those deemed critical of the president and the government.

Only one journalist Grayson Chapita from the state controlled Malawi Broadcasting Corporation was allowed to ask the President questions after he inspected a guard of honour at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :