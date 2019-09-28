Conservation Music, ICCM inspire Kachere communities at Lake of Stars

Lake of Stars has kick started with a call for environmental conservation to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Conservation Music Malawi (CMMW) champion and environmentalist Elias Gaveta stressed the need to educate communities on how to protect the environment at both local and national level.

“We partnered with International Conservation and Clean Up Management (ICCM) because they have been on top of things in waste management at the previous Lake of Stars festivals. We needed to emphasize the importance of managing waste at such big festivals,” Gaveta said.

He further disclosed that 20 volunteers have been identified to assist in carrying out waste management duties.

“We have set up disposal areas and bin isolating solid, plastic and food. We have also introduced a dare activity to the audience to collect trash, dispose it where it should be and claim a t-shirt, vest or a cap,” he said.

In her remarks, Lake of Stars Head of Media, PR and Marketing Zilanie Gondwe commended the partnership, saying environmental conservation awareness needs a collective effort.

“The planet needs us to start being responsible. Increasing tourism is Lake Of Stars vision. If the environment is destroyed there will be no benefit for anyone, human, animal or nature. It only takes one person to start making smart environment friendly choices wherever possible.

“This is not just something big organisations or government should do, everybody can do it. The whole world is waking up now,” Gondwe narrated.

CMMW and ICCM have further set up a stall displaying information on waste management and how it affect Malawi, specifically fish, livestock, rivers and lakes.

In addition, the organizations will celebrate World Rivers and Streams Day which falls on every fourth Sunday in September.

According to Gaveta, information on rivers that are tributaries of Lake Malawi will be displayed and shared.

