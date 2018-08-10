Mutharika woos civil servants, spoils them at Kamuzu Palace

President Peter Mutharika on Thursday took the 2019 election campaign to new heights when he hosted civil servants at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe for luncheon and promised them instant promotions.
First Lady Gertrude Mutharika initially invited the civil servants for lunch but later on Mutharika appeared to meet the unsuspecting civil servants.
Mutharika then ordered chief secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara to immediately lift a ban on promotions, saying the civil servants deserve promotion because they work hard.
“My desire is to see each one of you, every civil servant to own a house,” said Mutharika.
He said the government will put in place a housing scheme which would allow the civil servants own houses of their own and ordered Muhara to immediately implement the scheme.
He paid tribute to all civil servants be it messengers, drivers, cleaners, middle and top civil servants for working hard, saying most times they work odd and extra hours without any extra pay.
Mutharika said he has accomplished all what he wanted to in the last four years because of the civil servants.
The ruling party Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials selected civil servants deemed party supporters amid fears that only DPP civil servants would be promoted if at all the promotions would come
What a load of bullocks?Civil servants goes to work and Knock off anytime they feel like it.Ena mpaka anachita kuntchito mkumayenda bawo.This president is blind or just plain stupid indeed.Ma allowance anthu oti sanapite Ku field.Tikati tinene Aku procurement or stores anasiya kugula ma groceries ndi ma salaries awo.Amangojudula kuntchito komko.Worst president indeed Bingu was way better leader
The problem is that these apumbwas, mbavas are so corrupt including their brains and blood that they religiously believe that Malawians are so dull that they can be muzzled around the way they want. Wait and you will see. JB was there. She still can not believe what happened.
why should you give houses to civil servants. they don’t work and are the laziest pple in Malawi. they don’t deserve anything. cheap politics Peter Mutharka. your advisors are PHDs. they are making you fall. t=don’t trust anyone a president, not even your wife. chonde chonde anthu akukupusitsa
Mr president your time is not gone….it has just started…….this is amazing and now you have my vote……..if this can be implemented before elections there is no way you will win with less but it shall be a landslide victory…..you just awakened those who lost trust in politicians…….great decision making…….We all know the truth ; what politicians say or promise during campaign is just political propaganda……..mere romance to woo us into falling for them and break our hearts afterwards. But you are on the driving seat and we are sure of every word you are going to say………keep them rolling… Read more »
you are about to go mr president. sindikuwona dela lochokela mavoti anu bwana
And then he says creating a million jobs is impossible when he can waste taxpayers money on useless luncheons.
hehehehe your time is gone
brain washing again the poor. koma nde ndlama zomwaza kumwazaso
Accidental President makes yet another accidental decision. Standard 8 politics. Losing the plot. You don’t say it, you simply do it if you want to win political favours. Pita mukumupepeletsa….
Heee if there are a group of people who have mess this country then its civil servants,1 they are lazy 2 they are cashgate masters
Maloto a dzulo awa…….not worth cherishing…….I wish i was able to draw a catoon to show the president the type of of mansons Malawian Civil Servants own…..they are the largest of Malawis population who have built palaces in the country…..