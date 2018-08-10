Mutharika woos civil servants, spoils them at Kamuzu Palace

President Peter Mutharika on Thursday took the 2019 election campaign to new heights when he hosted civil servants at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe for luncheon and promised them instant promotions.

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika initially invited the civil servants for lunch but later on Mutharika appeared to meet the unsuspecting civil servants.

Mutharika then ordered chief secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara to immediately lift a ban on promotions, saying the civil servants deserve promotion because they work hard.

“My desire is to see each one of you, every civil servant to own a house,” said Mutharika.

He said the government will put in place a housing scheme which would allow the civil servants own houses of their own and ordered Muhara to immediately implement the scheme.

He paid tribute to all civil servants be it messengers, drivers, cleaners, middle and top civil servants for working hard, saying most times they work odd and extra hours without any extra pay.

Mutharika said he has accomplished all what he wanted to in the last four years because of the civil servants.

The ruling party Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials selected civil servants deemed party supporters amid fears that only DPP civil servants would be promoted if at all the promotions would come

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :