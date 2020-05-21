Mutharika yet to respond to Speaker call for parliament meet over poll date fixing

Speaker of National Assembly Catherane Gotani Hara says she wrote President Peter Mutharika long ago asking him to call for a meeting of parliament which would fix a date for the forthcoming Constitutional Court sanctioned fresh presidential election.

In an interview, Hara says she followed the official channel of consulting the President on the matter.

“I have done the consultations. I am just waiting for the principal [Head of State] to respond,” she said.

There was no immediate comment from Mutharika on when he intends to call for the parliament meeting as the 150 days set by the court within which to conduct the election are running out.

Parliament is expected to fix the date for the election, which is most likely to be a week before July 2 when the 150 days elapses, pass electoral reform laws which include the 50+1 which Mutharika vetoed last month.

