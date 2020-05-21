Presidential aide Chisale under attack in Blantyre

President Peter Mutharika’s security aide Norman Chisale shot in the air on Wednesday evening to scare away thugs who attacked him.

Chisale, who is the director of Security at State Residences, pulled his gun after three people attacked him in the Chimwankhunda township in Blantyre as he was coming from Sanjika Palace.

He said the three armed men tried to block his car from front and wanted to stop him by threatening him with stones and metal bars.

Sensing danger, Chisale said he shot in the air to scare them at which point people came to his rescue by apprehending the three.

Police say they have arrested the three and will be charged after finalising investigations.

The three are Montfort Moyo aged 21 from Chilobwe Township, Ona Malamula aged 16 from TA Chimaliro, Thyolo and Felix Moses, 52 from Bekala Village, TA Ngabu in Nsanje.

