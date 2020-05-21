Presidential aide Chisale under attack in Blantyre
President Peter Mutharika’s security aide Norman Chisale shot in the air on Wednesday evening to scare away thugs who attacked him.
Chisale, who is the director of Security at State Residences, pulled his gun after three people attacked him in the Chimwankhunda township in Blantyre as he was coming from Sanjika Palace.
He said the three armed men tried to block his car from front and wanted to stop him by threatening him with stones and metal bars.
Sensing danger, Chisale said he shot in the air to scare them at which point people came to his rescue by apprehending the three.
Police say they have arrested the three and will be charged after finalising investigations.
The three are Montfort Moyo aged 21 from Chilobwe Township, Ona Malamula aged 16 from TA Chimaliro, Thyolo and Felix Moses, 52 from Bekala Village, TA Ngabu in Nsanje.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Kukhala ngati Nigerian movie. I think he needs body guards training, a bodyguard to the most high of some Malawians can’t risk his life like that, what if he gets killed with amateurs like these. Think over it an d read your notes again , remember all what it needs to be presidential guard.
Iyi sinkhani yosangalatsa . Remember what you were told at that training
What Time did this happen???? What was the attacked doing in the said location????
The question is what was Chisale doing in Chimwankhunda. By the look of things, he may have either be going to Chilobwe to see his girlfriend or on his way from Chilobwe on the same mission. Be careful of flirting married women. From the story one can tell that the incident happened at night, otherwise people would have questioned the armed attackers. People watch you do this and when your day comes, you will not be able to return to Sanjika.
Game zikwanje
funny
Ma Cadet, mukuswana nokhanokha mmasiku omaliza?hehehehe
The thugs were sent by Hon. Kunkuyu. Shame !!
Hahahaha.
Attention seeker??? You got one wanker!!!
Nkukuyu wakuti pamene Bangwe 1 ananena kale ndipo dziko lonse linamva ndiye mudzinamizira Nkukuyu kuti watani? Shame on you
When a personal bodyguard makes more news than the H.E there is a huge problem. Please Sir fire this guy . He is poison
Remember Bangwe 1 (Mike Chitenje) once said when he starts a fight , he makes sure it comes to an end ?
This is just a beginning.
Anthuwa akudziwana asatipusitse , paja naye Chisale ananenaso kuti he’ll deal with these thugs.
Nkhani ndi ndalama Chisale akudya yekha.
Bangwe 1 can not withstand Norman Chisale to say the fact.
Its not a story to smile about. The writer seems to take pleasure when others are in trouble. It was Chisale who happens to be the Personal body to HE, but it could have been any body. I do not think the thugs were waiting for Chisale, but any one could have been a victim. In addition, the man came out to help someone who pretended to in trouble only to be attached. God rescued him. Instead of dwelling on this good manhood you are busy to trim him down because of what he as achieved. What a pity! What… Read more »