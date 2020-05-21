Presidential aide Chisale under attack in Blantyre

May 21, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 19 Comments

President Peter Mutharika’s  security aide Norman Chisale shot in the air on Wednesday evening to scare away thugs who attacked him.

Chisale: Shot in the air

Chisale, who is the director of Security at State Residences, pulled his gun after three people attacked him in the Chimwankhunda township in Blantyre as he was coming from Sanjika Palace.

He said the three armed men tried to block his car from front and wanted to stop him by threatening him with stones and metal bars.

Sensing danger, Chisale said he shot in the air to scare them at which point people came to his rescue by apprehending the three.

Police say they have arrested the three and will be charged after finalising investigations.

The three are Montfort Moyo aged 21 from Chilobwe Township, Ona Malamula aged 16 from TA Chimaliro, Thyolo and Felix Moses, 52 from Bekala Village, TA Ngabu in Nsanje.

Friend of rifles
Guest
Friend of rifles

Kukhala ngati Nigerian movie. I think he needs body guards training, a bodyguard to the most high of some Malawians can’t risk his life like that, what if he gets killed with amateurs like these. Think over it an d read your notes again , remember all what it needs to be presidential guard.
Iyi sinkhani yosangalatsa . Remember what you were told at that training

2 hours ago
Mwene
Guest
Mwene

What Time did this happen???? What was the attacked doing in the said location????

3 hours ago
Mpakaten
Guest
Mpakaten

The question is what was Chisale doing in Chimwankhunda. By the look of things, he may have either be going to Chilobwe to see his girlfriend or on his way from Chilobwe on the same mission. Be careful of flirting married women. From the story one can tell that the incident happened at night, otherwise people would have questioned the armed attackers. People watch you do this and when your day comes, you will not be able to return to Sanjika.

3 hours ago
Maiye
Guest
Maiye

Game zikwanje

3 hours ago
man e
Guest
man e

funny

3 hours ago
Gas Machine Head
Guest
Gas Machine Head

Ma Cadet, mukuswana nokhanokha mmasiku omaliza?hehehehe

4 hours ago
Mwini. Dimba
Guest
Mwini. Dimba

The thugs were sent by Hon. Kunkuyu. Shame !!

4 hours ago
Extra Point
Guest
Extra Point

Hahahaha.

3 hours ago
James Banda
Guest
James Banda

Attention seeker??? You got one wanker!!!

3 hours ago
Simposium
Guest
Simposium

Nkukuyu wakuti pamene Bangwe 1 ananena kale ndipo dziko lonse linamva ndiye mudzinamizira Nkukuyu kuti watani? Shame on you

2 hours ago
Bakali
Guest
Bakali

When a personal bodyguard makes more news than the H.E there is a huge problem. Please Sir fire this guy . He is poison

4 hours ago
Livulezi river
Guest
Livulezi river

Remember Bangwe 1 (Mike Chitenje) once said when he starts a fight , he makes sure it comes to an end ?
This is just a beginning.
Anthuwa akudziwana asatipusitse , paja naye Chisale ananenaso kuti he’ll deal with these thugs.
Nkhani ndi ndalama Chisale akudya yekha.

4 hours ago
Lego
Guest
Lego

Bangwe 1 can not withstand Norman Chisale to say the fact.

3 hours ago
Joseph Banda
Guest
Joseph Banda

Its not a story to smile about. The writer seems to take pleasure when others are in trouble. It was Chisale who happens to be the Personal body to HE, but it could have been any body. I do not think the thugs were waiting for Chisale, but any one could have been a victim. In addition, the man came out to help someone who pretended to in trouble only to be attached. God rescued him. Instead of dwelling on this good manhood you are busy to trim him down because of what he as achieved. What a pity! What… Read more »

4 hours ago
