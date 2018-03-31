Mutharika’s Easter message to Malawi Christians: ‘Emulate Jesus’ spirit of sacrifice’

March 31, 2018

President Peter Mutharika and First Lady have wished  all Christians well as they converge in various places of worship during the Easter  weekend.

President Mutharika and the First Lady: Wishes Christians a joyful Easter

State House press office issued a statement on Saturday through presidential spokesman Mgeme Kalilani.

In the statement, the First Couple said they are “mindful that this is an occasion for both sadness and joy as Christians around the world remember the trials and tribulations Jesus Christ went through while here on earth.”

Reads the statement: “At the same time, the Easter Season is a moment of celebration as Jesus Christ conquered death through the resurrection.”

The First Couple urges all Malawians to take advantage of this occasion to  “conquer the challenges we face and continue to love one another, just as Jesus loved all.”

The President and the First Lady also ask Malawians to emulate Jesus Christ’s spirit of sacrifice as they work to promote a better life for all and for the transformation of the country  so that we live up to the true meaning of these holy occasions.

The First Couple are spending their Easter time at  Chikoko Bay  State Lodge  in the lakeshore district of Mangochi.

