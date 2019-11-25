Mutharika’s key witness Ben Phiri contradicts own statement on irregularities in Malawi election case

November 25, 2019 Chancy Namadzunda -Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera’s lawyer Mordecai Msisha on Monday morning dug holes into a key witness to President Peter Mutharika, who is first respondent in the presidential election case,  Ben Phiri’s testimony, as he commenced his cross-examination.

Ben Phiri: My Lady, My Lords tippex was used on tally sheets 

Msisha started his cross-examination by inquiring if Phiri discussed anything to do on various irregularities that occurred during the tallying of the votes in the May 21 elections and if the witness and the first respondent had any interaction on the independent auditors report.

Phiri, who was Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of election during May 21 polls , told the panel of five judges hearing the case that he discussed with Mutharika on the irregularities but did not discuss about the auditors report.

Although he indicated that he talked with President Mutharika on the use of reserve tally sheets, he said he did not tell him about security features on the said tally sheets.

On the use of  white correctional fluid tippex, Phiri said he understood that it was used to correct mistakes by presiding officers which were committed because they could not understand some terminologies on the tally sheets.

“In relation to use of tippex, did you inform [President Mutharika] that tally sheets had tippex on them,” asked Msisha to which Phiri answer was positive.

Phiri, who is also Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, told the court he told Mutharika that there was misunderstanding of various terminology by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) presiding officers hence mistakes were made and needed to be corrected with tippex mainly in the reconciliation part.

“Did you discuss with him [President Mutharika] where this tippex came from?” Msisha asked

“No,” Phiri answered.

However, he could not say that it was the best way of correcting mistakes as the electoral bdy did not officially communicate to parties on how these mistakes would be corrected.

In his sworn statement, Phiri indicated that all duplicate results sheet used were dully signed by all parties monitors, a point which was contradicted during cross examination.

Msisha shown Phiri some duplicate results sheets which were used during the elections before asking the witness to confirm if all monitors for elections signed the documents,which he responded with a negative.

“Do you  maintain that all monitors signed duplicate results sheets that were used?” asked Msisha.

“No with an explaination,” he answered.

During cross-examination by first petitioner Saulos Chilima’s lawyer, Chikosa Silungwe,

Phiri acknowledged that the May 21 elections were marred by challenges that included officers filling in inappropriate boxes of the tally sheets because of failure to understand some terminologies.

He also admitted use of Tippex, duplicate forms and alterations of results on tally sheets by some polling staff.

Mahempe
Guest
Mahempe

Maji ghachita dwambi,ghasuzga kunegha,kukhumbika kutchezekera.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
tman
Guest
tman

is there anything Msiska cump must cerebrate here? Desperate for a rerun with no concrete evidence about irregularities eeeish.Remove Chakwera and Chilima fast,and start strategising for 2024

Vote Up-5Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Poor witness

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Post
Guest
Post

Kodi Mr Msisha can you just grab the bull by the horns, grow a spine and just give us the evidence that APM rigged, otherwise this is utter nonsense. The questions you are asking are fit for the second respondent and are not the 1st.

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Lego
Guest
Lego

Is Msisha a Lawyer or witness?KKKKKK Don’t make me laugh.The evidence is only provided by a witness not a lawyer and the lawyer is just there to ask him/her based on evidence being presented in the court by the witness.Hope you have taken note of it.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
chataika
Guest
chataika

Quite right. And in his questioning is failing to demonstrate whether the corrections made advantaged APM or any other candidate bcoz this is what all of us are waiting to hear and see.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Kaitano
Guest
Kaitano

Seems you are following the case with blind, kikkkkkkk!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago