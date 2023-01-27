Mvalo underfire over Chizuma’s latest criminal court summons

January 27, 2023
Members of Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee are pressing Justice minister Titus Mvalo to explain on the latest criminal court summons of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) guru Martha Chizuma.
According to court summons, Chizuma has been summoned by Lilongwe magistrates court on accusations that she alleged that High Court Judge Simeon Mdeza received a bribe in a leaked phone conversation.

Judge Simeon Mdeza (middle) was accused of taking a bribe
The Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe is on Friday set to sit for a plea hearing of the case after it was postponed on Thursday.
The parliamentary Legal Affairs Committee chairperson Peter Dimba said the committee wants to know who instituted the criminal proceedings as the newly appointed Director of Public Prosecution is yet to be confirmed by parliament.
Dimba further wonders why the court documents indicate the State, when it was made public that whoever has got an issue with the leaked audio should complain as an individual.

