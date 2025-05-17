Mvera Development innovators calls for collaboration to advance the project

Mvera Development Corporation (MvDC) says there is need for collaboration among Malawians to advance the vision of having smart cities in the country as other countries are far beyond that innovations.

Brigadier General John Chaika Chairman of MvDC said this on Friday during a breakfast meeting for investors of Mvera innovation city saying that this is a Malawian shared vision, as such the citizens have to own the project as it is key to achieve the Malawi vision 2063.

“We always seeing about inclusivity whether it’s financial, digital, everything so once we get to have that kind of a thing it’s like we are engaging the global community, we are part of the global community rather than seeing it on the TV’s, will be part of that,” he said.

Director General of the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) Daud Suleman said this project will help the country to gain more concentration in issues of digital skills and economy.

“This country has a number of policies that are pushing towards digital economy but without a physical space where players and stakeholders can come to, it will be difficult for us to consolidate our efforts in ensuring that we are moving towards a proper digital economy for this country,” he said

So far, the initial tenants for the project are MACRA, Malawi Defence Force (MDF), and the breakfast engagement was meant to discuss with different stakeholders for a possible investment into the project.

The project so far has spent MK8 billion.

