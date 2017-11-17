Mwai remains a ‘key player’ for Malawi Queens – Waya

Malawi national netball team interim Coach, Mary Waya, insists Australia-based Malawian shooter, Mwawi Kumwenda, remains a “key player” for Malawi Queens, despite that she was expelled from the Queens squad for reporting late at training camp ahead of the Fast5 World Netball.

Kumwenda has been recalled to national team squad as the Queens launch preparations for a three-match international series against England later this month.

In a news conference in Blantyre, Waya said the lanky goal shooter (GS) still a big player for Malawi.

“We have welcomed her and we are glad to have her back. She is a key member of the team but that does not mean that other players are less important. Of course, it is a plus that we have such type of a player in the team,” she said.

Waya said the Queens would use the forthcoming three Test Series against England to prepare for the Commonwealth Games set for Australia next year.

The Copper Box Arena in London will play host to the first two games of the 2017 series with England and Malawi going head-to-head for the first time on Friday 24th November at 7.45pm before meeting again just two days later on Sunday 26th November at 2pm.

Both sides then move to the Genting Arena in Birmingham for the third and final game, which will take place on Wednesday 29th November at 7:45pm.

Tickets for the British Fast5 All-Stars Championship are available now from www.theo2.co.uk and start from just £20 with group tickets available priced from £60 for four adults. VIP Courtside tickets are available for £150 from www.fast5allstars.com.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :