Mwanamveka Unbundles Bold Steps on Youth Empowerment

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Decentralisation Joseph Mwanamveka on Monday outlined bold fiscal and policy measures aimed at transforming Malawi’s youth into active drivers of economic growth.

Mwanamveka made the remarks during a high-level Youth Pre-Budget Consultative Meeting held at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, where government engaged young people on priorities for the upcoming national budget.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said the consultation was anchored on a simple but critical reality: no country can achieve prosperity by sidelining its youth from economic opportunity.

“Prosperous countries deliberately transform their youth into producers, innovators, entrepreneurs and taxpayers,” Mwanamveka said.

He disclosed that government has allocated K100 million per constituency for youth economic activities and an additional K50 million per constituency for grassroots sports, describing the move as a deliberate investment in youth empowerment and local economic development.

“This commitment is further demonstrated through the allocation of MWK 100 million for youth economic activities and MWK 50 million for grassroots sports per constituency, as announced in the 2025/26 Mid-Year Budget Review, to enable meaningful youth participation in local economic development,” he said.

Mwanamveka noted that Malawi’s demographic and economic realities demand urgent action, pointing out that young people account for over 65 percent of the population, while youth unemployment stands at 21.6 percent among those aged 15 to 35, according to the 2024 Malawi Labour Force Survey.

He acknowledged that unemployment exposes young people to serious risks, including substance abuse, mental health challenges, crime, and long-term dependency. However, he said government also recognises the untapped strengths of the youth, including their adaptability to technology, innovative spirit and willingness to take risks.

“These are not challenges; they are opportunities and assets that can power our creative industries and accelerate national growth,” Mwanamveka said.

The minister reaffirmed government’s commitment to placing young people at the centre of Malawi’s economic transformation agenda, describing youth empowerment as not optional, but essential to the country’s long-term development.

