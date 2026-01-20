DoDMA Decommissions Camps in Nkhotakota as Flood Victims Return to Normal Life

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has begun decommissioning displacement camps in Nkhotakota District, paving the way for flood-affected households to return to their homes and resume normal life.

The households have been living in the camps since floods struck the area on 29 December last year.

Speaking to journalists after distributing relief items—including maize, beans, salt, blankets, plastic sheets and pails—at Nkhunga, Dema and Majiga camps, Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs Wilson Moleni said the move is aimed at helping affected families transition back to their communities.

“We are trying to ensure that the affected individuals return to their normal lives. While people were in the camps, there were challenges such as family disruptions and students failing to continue with school,” Moleni said.

Senior Chief Mwadzama welcomed the decision, noting that many people in the camps had expressed a strong desire to go back home and resume their daily activities.

He said traditional leaders are working with authorities to ensure the return process is orderly, although he acknowledged that life for the affected families “will never be the same.”

One of the displaced persons at Nkhunga Camp, Zelifa Phiri, expressed gratitude that families were returning home but appealed for continued support from well-wishers and partners.

“Our belongings—seeds, clothes, blankets and food—were all washed away by the floods. We need more help to start life again,” she said.

Meanwhile, DoDMA says the Floods Emergency Response Plan requires K12.1 billion for full implementation. However, only K384.6 million has so far been mobilised, leaving a funding gap of K11.7 billion.

The camps being decommissioned include Nkhunga (291 households), Dema (227 households), Majiga (312 households) and Ntupi (386 households).

At least 12 people have died in the floods in Nkhotakota, while about 400,000 people have been affected.

