Mwanamvekha drums up support for DPP candidate in Karonga northwest: Blasts  ‘promises and lies’ of Tonse

The main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) senior members on Sunday invaded Karonga northwest constituency where the party’s spokesperson of Finance in Parliament Joseph Mwanamvekha joined treasurer general Jappie Mhango drumming up support for their candidate, Lusubilo Kamwambi.

They held meetings in different areas in the constituency.

Mwanamveka said Kamwambi was the only potential candidate in the area who will continue with development work his brother, James Bond Kamwambi left before he succumbed to Covid -19 in February.

He used the rally to discredit the Tonse Alliance government, saying they have failed to deliver their manifestos during the nine months it has been in government.

Mwanamvekha this is the reason why the DPP is hopeful of bouncing back in 2025 and this by-election will be a litmus test for the party to weigh its capability and potential.

He said: “Vote for Kamwambi who is humble and has the key to development. He will continue from where his brother left. Don’t vote for failures who have not lived to their promises. They promised you three meals a day, 1 million jobs and duty-free week but they have done nothing to date”.

Mhango on his part said “Lusubilo Kamwambi will be more effective MP and will not let the people down.”

Karonga north Member of Parliament Mungasulwa Mwambande ,who also attended the meeting, also said DPP has a formidable candidate.

The DPP candidate will face with UTM candidate Felix Katwafu, Daniel Mwanyongo of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Fwasani Silungwe of AFORD among others.

The by-election will be conducted by Malawi Electoral Commission on 30 March, 2021.

