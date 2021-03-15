Court dismisses State bid on Chisale bail revocation

March 15, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Embattled former presidential aide, Norman Chisale narrowly  escaped another jail stint after the High Court in Blantyre dismissed the application for his bail revocation.

Chisale: Still on bail

The former presidential bodyguard to Peter Mutharika is answering attempted murder charges.

The State applied for Chisale’s bail revocation on grounds that the accused was allegedly interfering with one of the State’s witnesses, Moses Banda.

Prosecutors  tendered evidence of a phone call log analysis that was extracted by a specialist at National Police Headquarters, Wellington Chizakazi as evidence that Chisale was in contact with the witness.

The State also told the Court that the witness, once told a lead investigator in the case, that  Chisale threatened him not to sign court summons to be part of the State witnesses.

In his ruling, Judge Sylvester Kalembera noted that the State has failed to produce evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused had indeed interfered with the witness in question.

According to Kalembera, the state only established that there was a transaction between Mr Chisale and the witness but has failed to give substantive evidence on the nature of the transaction as well as who first made the calls.

The Judge, therefore, described the evidence as hearsay.

Meanwhile, the trial continues with the State parading its last three witnesses.

Chisale is being accused of attempting to murder a Blantyre based woman Sigere Amani, whom he shot on the leg last year.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mapopa
Mapopa
3 hours ago

But if it was a Tumbuka Judge, Chisale anakalowaso basi

2
Reply
Mwini muzi
Mwini muzi
2 hours ago
Reply to  Mapopa

😴 eish!!

0
Reply
Gwemula
Gwemula
2 hours ago
Reply to  Mapopa

Wanama kodi nthawi zambiri anthu tikumakonda kusewera mpira wa Ethnic tumbuka this chewa that yao mijomba lomwe too much gondolosi kkkkkk

0
Reply
Chalo
Chalo
2 hours ago
Reply to  Mapopa

How?

0
Reply
shares
4
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Mwanamvekha drums up support for DPP candidate in Karonga northwest: Blasts  ‘promises and lies’ of Tonse

The main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) senior members on Sunday invaded Karonga northwest constituency where the  party’s spokesperson of...

Close