Mwanza border collects K18 billion every month from over 70 mobile trucks

The Malawi Revenue Authority has disclosed that Mwanza border is the highest collection point of entry in the country.

On average the border collects 18 billion kwacha monthly with 70 truck carrying 2.1 thousand tonnes worth of cargo on a daily basis.

MRA’s Mwanza Boarder Post Station Manager attributed the highest collection to the nature of the goods that goes through the border.

“There is huge traffic of Cargo that is being handled by Mwanza Border. That’s why we are the biggest collector among all boarders in Malawi, ” said Kaphyela.

She added that the physical features at the Border have gone a long way in curbing the smuggling issues.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!