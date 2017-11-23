Mwawi, Mvula miss Malawi Queens first match in England

Australia-based netball icon Mwawi Kumwenda and Joyce Mvula – all shooters – who were left behind in Lilongwe to sort visa issues on Wednesday missed a warm-up match Malawi Queens played with England side B in London and are doubtful for the first match for three international test series against England.

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) recalled Mwawi into the Queens’ squad after she was expelled from the Queens camp ahead of the Fast5 World Netball series for late arrival in camp, but her manager Hlupikire Chalamba initially refused to release her in the wake of the player’s stormy relationship with the association.

The gangly goal shooter (GS) was later allowed to join the squad and Waya named her in thetravelling squad. She has to left behind to wait for her delayed Visa.

She is expected to join the Malawi Queens this week but is doubtful the first match on Friday, according to NAM general secretary Carol Bapu.

Also remaining behind is Blue Eagles Sisters’ star shooter Joyce Mvula who had signed for English Vitality Super League side Manchester Thunder.

The lanky netballer—who had a seven-month stint at Manchester Thunder—could not travel with the squad as she had to wait for her Visa renewal.

“As you know Mwawi came a bit late in camp and she processed her visa three days after her colleagues had done [so]. As for Joyce, she is processing a work permit and she had to get a different visa,” she said.

The Copper Box Arena will play host to the first two games of the 2017 series with England and Malawi going head-to-head for the first time on Friday 24th November at 7.45pm before meeting again just two days later on Sunday 26th November at 2pm.

Both sides then move to the Genting Arena in Birmingham for the third and final game, which will take place on Wednesday 29th November at 7:45pm.

