Mwenifumbo asks for Chakufwa mausoleum: Malawi govt recognises Karonga central MP as Aford leader

Maverick Karonga central MP Frank Mwenifumbo has frantically pleaded with government to construct a mausoleum for Malawi’s gallant freedom fighter Chakufwa Tom Chihana, saying he is lying in a bush.

Mwenifumbo said this in parliament on Wednesday when he contributed on the K1.5 trillion national budget.

“We need to recognise the important role that Chakufwa Chihana played in bringing multiparty democracy. It is sad to see where he is lying (in Mzuzu), it is a bush, not fit for a gallant freedom fighter of Africa,” he said.

He said even a humble mausoleum would be fit for him.

“Even naming a street or road after Chakufwa Chihana would be commendable, he deserves that,” he said.

He also asked the government to recognise the late Levi Mumba for the role he played in the country.

Minister of Civic Education and Culture Grace Chiumia, who recognised Mwenifumbo as leader of Aford, said the government was told not to go ahead with the plans to construct the mausoleum by his son (Enoch).

“The government has money for the construction of the mausoleum, we are ready but the son (Enock Chihana) stopped us,” she said.

She said the government has also set aside for the construction of Mrs Rose Chibambo mausoleum.

Enoch Chihana an MP for Rumohi central was not in Parliament as he is in South Africa .

He could not be reached for a comment but in an earlier interview, Chihana said the family was against the Mzuzu Council decision to exhume the remains of Chakufwa to another place as the current place where Chihana is lying has been earmarked for other development activities.

Enoch said the Tumbuka culture does not condinr the exhuming of bodies.

Back in parliament, Mwenifumbo told the House that his area does not welcome the reallocation of 30000 refugees to a new refugee camp, Katili.

He said the area is disaster prone and restrive.

“This is counter productive. This project is not welcome,” he said.

He said Rwandese refugees should go back to their home to enjoy fast growing economy in Africa.

