Mzava ready for comeback in Malawi duties

South Africa-based defender Limbikani ‘Pupa’ Mzava says he is ready to serve the Malawi nation after a two-year absence.

Mzava was captain for the Malawi national football team under former Belgian tactician Ronny Van Gneugden until 2018 when his relationship and the technical panel went sour.

When Meke Mwase took over, he still never showed up but now he says he can play for Malawi, saying conditions for players at the national team should improve.

“I don’t have a problem. I am ready to play for the national team because I love my country. But a number of things should change.

“Players need to be motivated to play for the nation. Things are not okay at the moment. If you check with some players that played for the national team, you will find that they are suffering. They need to look after us because we also work for the nation,” Mzava explained.

Recently, Malawi national team players demanded a game bonus of K500, 000.00 for every match won while Malawi netball team players demanded K150, 000.00. Flames players currently get K50, 000.00 for a win. Government has not yet responded to the demands.

Malawi is expected to play against Burkina Faso in November in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Meanwhile, analysts have asked government to consider Flames’ assignments which are starting so soon in their plans for resumption of football.

Higger Mkandawire says the national team needs to prepare thoroughly for the game against Burkina Faso.

“Our neighbours have started but we are at a standstill. This may affect negatively on our national football team. We already have a team that last played against Uganda. The coach will have to see on what adjustments to make but he should be given chance to prepare the players so that they become fit for the upcoming games,” Mkandawire told a local radio station.

George Chiusiwa says Malawi is already late with preparations and something needs to be done quickly.

“The Flames fixture is right on the nose. There is need to strategize on what should start amid this pandemic,” Chiusiwa remarked.

