Court grants bail to Ndanga, 11 others charged with murder in UTM office arson

The High Court in Lilongwe has granted bail to United Democratic Front (UDF) former publicity secretary Ken Ndanga and 11 others suspected to have been involved in the torching of UTM offices in Lilongwe killing three people in the process.

Ndanga, co-accused Hassan Kassim and others were charged with three counts of murder in connection with the death of three members of the Tambala family following a UTM Party offices arson in May.

The three counts include the murder of Ajussa Tambala, the murder of Alice Tambala and the murder of Shakura Tambala, all members of the same family.

However, the suspects are yet to be released as they will have to file sworn statements regarding what they do, where they will be staying when bail is granted and other issues about their lives.

The statements will have to be made three days from the day the ruling was made.

After assessing the sworn statements the Court will give the bail conditions on September 4 2020.

The three members of the Tambala family, who were residing inside the UTM Party offices in Lilongwe’s Area 24, died within hours and days of the arson attack on May 4 amid a surge in violence in the run-up to the June 23 presidential election re-run.

Police did not make any arrests until the change of government following DPP’s loss of the election to Tonse Alliance and subsequent changes in the leadership of the Malawi Police Service.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares