Mzimba is worst primary school exams performer

Mzimba has slipped to the worst performer in primary school leaving certificate examination (PSLCE) for the past three years, slipping from the best performer, a situation which has worried education officials in the district.

This has prompted the education officials to devise ways on how best to reverse the worrisome situation by, among other things, introducing awards to best teacher, best headmaster, best school, among others.

Mzimba south district education manager Fanwell Chiwowa said there was need to improve the situation before the situation gets out of hand further.

“This is why we invited stakeholders in education to this award giving ceremony. This has given us a chance to meet and brainstorm on how best to improve the situation,” he said.

He said teachers, head teachers, parents and school committees have agreed to monitor the situation very closely and ensure that both learners and teachers are working hard to produce good and desirable primary school leaving certificate examination results.

“We will do all we can to improve the situation, it is not too late,” said Chiwowa.

One teacher scooped two awards, as the best teacher and best headmaster and urged his colleagues to work extra hard to produce good results.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :