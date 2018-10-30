Truck driver bolts with 600 bags of subsidy fertilizer

Malawi Police are looking for a truck driver who has bolted with 600 bags of NPK fertilizer worth K13 million meant for the subsidy program as well as some accessories from his vehicle.

Ntcheu police spokesperson Hastings Chigaru said the driver, Emmanuel Chidovu of Zambezi Logistics in Blantyre loaded the bags of fertilizer from Nacala Port in Mozambique and was supposed to deliver them in Lilongwe.

“When he reached at Kadzingeni in Ntcheu, he called his bosses to say that he had a break down. Villagers saw him offloading the fertilizer bags into another truck. He left the place and abandoned his vehicle at the place,” he said.

He said villagers reported the matter to police who came in touch with officials from Zambezi Logistics in Blantyre.

Chigaru said the officials told the police that after the driver reported of the breakdown, his mobile phone could not be reached.

Chidovu was driving the truck registration number ACT 784 MC.

“We have managed to recover 94 bags of the fertilizer and we have arrested Fanuel Dufflen for being found in possession of stolen items,” said Chigaru.

This is a set back to the highly politicized farm input subsidy program which takes over K60 billion from the national budget.

