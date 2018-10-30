Congoma, NGO board exchange jabs

Council for Non-Governmental Organisation (Congoma) has chastised officials from NGO Board for suggesting that out of the 680 NGOs in the country, only 25 per cent are working legally in the country.

Congoma chairman Steve Duwa accused the NGO Board chairperson Agnes Dzimadzi of politicizing the organization.

“When people are appointed to the board, they start acting politically. The NGO Board should change on how it handles NGOs, things will improve then,” he said.

According to Dzimadzi, only 25 per cent of the 680 registered non-governmental organisations have not renewed their registration and have not given the board the financial statements for the past year.

Dzimadzi also accused most of the NGOs of concealing money they receive from donors as provided by the law, saying they get about K3 trillion a year.

She asked the NGO leaders to be transparent and accountable.

But Duwa said this was all politics, saying NGOs comply with the laws of the country.

Ministry of Gender officials said it was difficult to engage some NGOs in some projects because they are not registered, saying the government should consider suspending or deregistering NGOs which fail to comply with the law by renewing their registration.

