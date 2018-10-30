Thieves steal anti-rabies vaccine

A senior official in the ministry of Agricultyre says some unscrupulous people are stealing anti-rabies vaccine and selling them outside the country.

A director in the ministry Ben Chilima said the theft of the vaccine is hampering the fight against rabies which has killed 500 people since last year.

“We have caught some people with the vaccine when they wanted to sell it outside the country. This vaccine is very expensive and people must know that selling the vaccine is putting lives of other people at risk,” he said.

Chilima said last year, the government vaccinated 98 000 dogs in Blantyre, Zomba, Phalombe and Mulanje alone.

The director also asked veterinary officials to learn gauge whether a dig is rabid or not by looking at signs and symptoms before rushing to provide treatment to people with dog bites.

“The treatment is very expensive, therefore we need to provide it to people when it is really necessary,” he said.

The government is providing vaccine to pets, including dogs and cats to prevent rabies for free in designated areas across the country.

