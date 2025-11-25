Mzimba MP Goes Global: Mumba Joins Mbeki, Sharma, and World Policy Heavyweights at Cape Town Conversation 2025

Mzimba Central lawmaker Eng. Vitumbiko A.Z. Mumba—one of Malawi’s renowned technocratic politicians—Monday night rubbed shoulders with world policy heavyweights at a high-level build-up dinner at Cape Town’s luxurious Westin Hotel, a curtain-raiser to the influential Cape Town Conversation 2025 slated for November 24–26.

The gathering, hosted by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, is an ultra-exclusive pre-forum platform reserved for select global thinkers, senior policymakers, and strategic influencers who shape conversations long before decisions reach the negotiating table.

According to an invitation letter seen by Times360Malawi, Mumba has been invited in his personal capacity—an unmistakable endorsement of his growing reputation as a sharp, solution-driven voice on regional development. Before joining politics, Mumba built a solid track record as an engineer, development strategist, and governance advocate with extensive involvement in infrastructure planning, youth empowerment initiatives, and policy innovation.

Now at the international roundtable, he is expected to contribute to debates on trade facilitation, climate-transition strategies, and Africa’s pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals—issues that increasingly define global economic diplomacy and demand leaders capable of bridging technical expertise with political insight.

The event’s gravitas is underscored by its guest of honour, former South African president Thabo Mbeki, whose presence signals the depth of the discussions ahead. Other heavyweight panelists include former Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Anand Sharma, Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy president Werner Fasslabend, and UN Resident Coordinator for South Africa Nelson Muffuh.

As Malawi grapples with economic turbulence and governance strain, Mumba’s presence among such global policy shapers positions him not just as a domestic lawmaker, but as part of a new generation of African leaders stepping confidently onto the international stage.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :