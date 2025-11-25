265 Energy Expands Access to Clean Energy with the Launch of New Gas Refilling Station in Area 25

Malawi’s leading gas service provider, 265 Energy Limited, has opened a new Gas Refilling Station, launched on 17th November 2025, a move that will significantly reduce the distance residents of Area 25 and its neighboring locations used to cover to buy the commodity.

The outlet, according to the company, aims to make access to gas refills easier, faster, and more convenient for customers in Area 25 and surrounding locations.

Located strategically to serve residential and commercial clients, the new Gas Refilling Station will cater to customers from Area 25, Area 49, Area 50, Area 51, and nearby communities ensuring reliable and accessible gas services closer to home.

“At 265 Energy, we are committed to making clean and affordable energy easily accessible to all,” said Philip White, Public Relations Officer for 265 Energy. “The launch of this Gas Refilling Station reflects our ongoing effort to bring energy solutions closer to our customers while improving efficiency and service quality.”

The new outlet is equipped with an electric automatic pump, which significantly reduces refill waiting times for clients, ensuring a faster and smoother experience. In addition to refills, the site provides assistance with gas cylinder exchanges, safety checks, and basic user guidance for first-time customers, supported by trained personnel.

Apart from its reliable gas services, 265 Energy also provides cutting-edge solar energy solutions designed to keep homes and businesses powered during load shedding. Our solar systems are built for efficiency and durability, ensuring uninterrupted power for essential appliances including lighting, fridges, TVs, computers, air conditioners, and water pumps. Each installation is tailored to suit customers’ energy needs while helping them save on electricity costs.

265 Energy is a number one leading Malawian energy solutions provider specializing in solar systems, gas supply, and energy efficiency services. The company is committed to promoting sustainable, affordable, and innovative energy solutions that empower communities and fuel economic growth across Malawi.

With the Area 25 outlet launched, 265 Energy now has three refilling centers in Lilongwe, along Kaunda Road opposite Gateway Mall, Golden Peacock Mall, and Area 25 before Msungwi market. Additional branches are located in Blantyre (Trade Fair Grounds) and Mzuzu (Best Oil Katoto Filling Station).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :