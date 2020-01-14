Mzuni community loses another member in motor accident

Mzuzu University (Mzuni) has lost another member of its community days after it buried its deputy vice chancellor, Professor Fred Msiska, who died while en route to Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in the commercial capital Blantyre for specialist treatment.

Police, who confirmed the accident to Nyasa Times, identified the deceased as 32 year old Dyton Mike Nakhuto, a second year who was upgrading his optometry studies.

Mzuzu police spokesperson, Edith Kachotsa, said Nakhuto was run over by a Central Medical Stores (CMS) vehicle around the University.

Said Kachotsa: “A [Central] Medical Stores vehicle, Toyota Hilux, registration number MC 9626 was coming from Mzuzu City going towards Ekwendeni. At around Mzuzu University a male pedestrian (Mike Nakhuto) was hit. He was walking on the nearside dirty verge heading the same direction.”

According to Kachotsa, Nakhuto sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot.

Kachotsa also identified the driver of the CMS vehicle as 40 year-old Fiskani Shaba from Elia Shaba Village in area of Traditional Authority Chindi in Mzimba district while the deceased hailed from Kaiche village, the area of Traditional Authority Namkumba in Mangochi district.

Nakhuto was also a police officer by profession who worked at Zomba Police Dispensary

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :