Mzuni community loses another member in motor accident

January 14, 2020 Tiwonge Kumwenda-Mhango - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Mzuzu University (Mzuni) has lost another member of its community days after it buried its deputy vice chancellor, Professor Fred Msiska, who died while en route to Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in the commercial capital Blantyre for specialist treatment.

Police, who confirmed the accident to Nyasa Times, identified the deceased as 32 year old Dyton Mike Nakhuto, a second year who was upgrading his optometry studies.

Mzuzu police spokesperson, Edith Kachotsa, said Nakhuto was run over by a Central Medical Stores (CMS) vehicle around the University.

Said Kachotsa: “A [Central] Medical Stores vehicle, Toyota Hilux, registration number MC 9626  was coming from Mzuzu City going towards  Ekwendeni.  At around Mzuzu University a male pedestrian (Mike Nakhuto)  was hit. He was walking on the nearside dirty verge heading the same direction.”

According to Kachotsa, Nakhuto sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot.

Kachotsa also identified the driver of the CMS vehicle as 40 year-old Fiskani Shaba from Elia Shaba Village in area of  Traditional Authority Chindi in Mzimba district while the deceased hailed from Kaiche village, the area of Traditional Authority Namkumba in  Mangochi district.

Nakhuto was also a police officer by profession who worked at Zomba Police Dispensary

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Mzimba SololaPepani Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mzimba Solola
Guest
Mzimba Solola

Last month they put rumbling surface on the road as you approach Mzuni and a sign for motorist to slow down as they approach Mzuni, but this is always ignored.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Pepani
Guest
Pepani

That’s very sad. My condolences to the bearived Familys. God be with you during this most difficult time

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago