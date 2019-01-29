Mzuni FC future in limbo: Management wants team of students only

The future of Mzuzu University Football Club popularly called Mzuni FC hangs in the balance following a directive by Mzuzu University management that only students at the institution are from next season the only one’s eligible to feature in the team.

Nyasa Times understands that the management do not want non-students to continue playing in the team because among other things they have been enjoying some benefits such as free school meals meant for students.

Mzuni FC have been impressive in the league and mostly with support from outsiders.

The team finished on position eight last season in the elite TNM Super League and will for the first time take part in the prestigious Airtel Top 8 Cup.

Nyasa Times can reveal that out-of the current entire Mzuni FC squad, only six players are students from the university while the rest are from within the township.

Out of the six, only three are the ones who make it into the first team.

Meanwhile, the University management and the club management are still holding dialogue over the matter.

