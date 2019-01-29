Chimunthu donates K0.5m to Dwangwa United: Launches K5m trophy

Former Speaker of Parliament and aspiring parliamentarian for Nkhotakota North Constituency Henry Chimunthu Banda over the weekend donated K500 000 to cash strapped TNM Super League relegated side Dwangwa United.

Banda, who seeks to reclaim the seat he once served in the much awaited May 21 elections, has also launched a football and netball trophy worth K5 million in Nkhotakota North Constituency.

Dwangwa United traditional sponsors Illovo Sugar Company last year announced they had stopped assisting the team.

The development came at a time the team was having hefty allowance debts to its players.

According to the agreement between the players and Dwangwa management, each player was supposed to be getting K15 000 for a win and a monthly upkeep varied from K50 000 to K80 000 each for a squad of 30 players.

Chairperson of Dwangwa United, Anold Zenizeni, is on record to have admitted that the club had debts amounting to K50 million.

Dwangwa United received K10 000 each at the end of last season.

