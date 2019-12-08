Mzuni gets derby honours against Moyale

The second round Pokopoko TNM Super League derby between Moyale Barracks Football Club and Mzuni FC ended in favour of relegation threatened Mzuni on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium as they beat the soldiers by a goal to nil.

The game lacked flair and serious attacking spirit from both sides in the first 30 minutes as the two teams failed to create scoring chances.

Mzuni coach, Gilbert Chirwa, introduced fresh legs of Gilbert Chimbalanga in the 34th minute after pulling out Chikumbutso Dzonzi.

Four minutes before recess, Moyale Barracks Captain, Lloyd Njaliwa, had his free kick hitting the right corner of the woodwork with Mzuni goalkeeper Leonard Manda already beaten.

A minute later, Wacheta Mwenefumbo broke Mzuni defence but his shot from close range inside the 18 metre box was blocked by goalkeeper Leonard Manda.

Mzuni technical panel and fans breathed a sigh of relief in ther 44th minute when Taniel Mhangobroke through on the left and laid the ball for substitute Gilbert Chimbalanga who easily tapped it into Moyale’s net. 1 nil.

The second half also started on a low note but the soldiers orchestrated a fierce attack in the 58thminute which resulted in a handball by a defender for Mzuni inside the penalty area. Referee Misheck Juba awarded the soldiers a penalty. Lloyd Njaliwa’s penalty kick was saved by Leonard Manda.

Mzuni could have stretched the score line in the 67th minute when Steve Madimba’s brilliant free kick over the Moyale human wall was first fumbled by goalkeeper Oris Nkhwazi before recovering to collect the piece of leather.

There was very little to write about from then until referee Misheck Juba blew the final whistle.

Steve Madimba for Mzuni FC was voted man of the match.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Mzuni Coach Gilbert Chirwa said the win revived his team’s hopes of surviving relegation.

“All we wanted today was three points. We needed the three points to boost up our chances of remaining in the super league. We struggled but I am happy that we won the game,” Chirwa said.

Moyale Barracks assistant coach, Prichard Mwansa, said he was not happy with the loss.

“We played well in the first half but had problems in the second half. We are remaining with two games away against Tigers and Bullets but I am hopeful that we will do better in those games to finish in the top eight,” said Mwansa.

Mzuni now has 26 points from 28 games and is on position 13, just above Dwangwa United who also have 26 points but from 27 games. Mzuni hosts Masters Security FC this Sunday at the same venue.

Moyale Barracks is on position 8 with 39 points from 28 games.

