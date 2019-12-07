Parliamentary committee wants JC examination back

A parliamentary committee has told the government to bring back the Junior Certificate examination to improve education standards for Malawi School Certificate (MSCE) education.

Parliamentary committee on Education chairperson Brenix Kaise says there was need for the ministry of Education to conduct urgent consultations with other stakeholders on the matter.

“We want the examinations to be restored basing on the poor performance of this year’s Malawi School Certificate of Education examinations results,” said Kaise.

Chairperson of Independent Private Schools Association Joseph Patel said he supports the idea of bringing back the JC examinations.

Ministry of Education principal secretary Justin Saidi said the issue needs wide consultations and views before a final decision is made.

